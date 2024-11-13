TSCRA submits letter on the Muleshoe Refuge Plan seeking answers from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service 

AUSTIN, Texas (November 13, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and New Mexico Cattle Grower’s Association yesterday submitted a letter expressing the collective concerns of their membership about the Land Protection Plan for Expanding Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge.

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced earlier this year its plan to expand four national wildlife refuges, including three in Texas, to conserve habitat and protect native species.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a final plan in April that would increase the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge by up to 700,000 acres of wildlife habitat — about 110 times its current size of 6,440 acres.

“We remain concerned about the necessity and scope of the Muleshoe Refuge Plan, particularly the substantial acreage proposed for the acquisition,” said TSCRA president, Carl Ray Polk, Jr.

Despite the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s assurances that stakeholders had sufficient opportunity to weigh in during the process, communities impacted by the proposed expansion feel inadequately informed.

“The lack of engagement between entities has caused frustration from our members in West Texas and undermined the potential for constructive dialogue,” Polk said.

While the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has assured stakeholders they will not use eminent domain to acquire the land within the refuge, concerns remain about future actions. As expansion occurs, TSCRA is uneasy about potential impacts for landowners who keep their land and find themselves surrounded by refuge land acquired by the federal government under this expansion.

“In our comments to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, we are seeking a comprehensive explanation of the plan’s objectives and transparent evaluation of its impact on current landholders, permittees and local economies,” Polk said.

