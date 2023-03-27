TSCRA Special Ranger Foundation silent auction raises $107,500

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Foundation today announced $107,500 in funding was raised for the TSCRA Special Ranger Foundation through its annual silent auction fundraiser at the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. The foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization supporting high-quality training and equipment, and cutting-edge investigative tools for peace officers dedicated to investigating and solving agricultural crimes.

“The special rangers are core to TSCRA’s mission,” said TSCRA Special Ranger Foundation Chairman Arthur Uhl. “This group has the respect and trust of the law enforcement community across the nation and are exceptional partners in protecting landowners and rural communities in Texas and Oklahoma. We’re grateful for the generosity for all those who continually fund the efforts of the special rangers.”

TSCRA Special Rangers have extensive knowledge of the cattle industry and provide law enforcement and theft prevention to agricultural producers and rural communities throughout Texas and Oklahoma. The special rangers do not receive federal, state, or local funding, and are supported through TSCRA membership dues and donations from the TSCRA Special Ranger Foundation. This funding provides the 30 special rangers tools and resources needed to solve agricultural crimes including livestock and equipment theft, financial fraud and more.

In 2022, TSCRA Special Rangers recovered more than $5.5 million worth of livestock and ranch-related property and investigated more than 800 cases.

To donate to the TSCRA Special Ranger Foundation, complete the linked online form.

