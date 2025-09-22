TSCRA responds to confirmed NWS case close to southern border

FORT WORTH, Texas (September 22, 2025) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. today released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed a New World screwworm (NWS) case less than 70 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border:

“With the recent detection of New World screwworm just 70 miles south of Texas’ border, TSCRA remains actively engaged with the USDA, Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) to intensify surveillance, coordinate response efforts and prepare cattle raisers and landowners for any potential incursion.

Since last year, TSCRA has supported timely, effective measures to protect the U.S. from a potential incursion of NWS, including increased production of sterile flies. The pest’s continued northward movement underscores the urgency of these efforts, and we thank all who have recognized the threat and contributed to U.S. preparedness. We continue to see unprecedented collaboration among our state and federal partners, and we have full confidence in their ability to implement measures that protect the health of U.S. livestock and wildlife while also ensuring the current speed of commerce.

TSCRA is also supporting these efforts by equipping ranchers and landowners with the knowledge and tools to serve as the first line of defense inside our own borders. To date, we have hosted 12 educational programs teaching ranchers and landowners how to monitor their own herds, implement best management practices and report suspected cases of NWS. In addition, TSCRA has multiple representatives serving on the Texas New World Screwworm Response Team, established under the directive of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. TSCRA is also a founding member of the Screwworm Coalition of Texas where we are working to coordinate response, share resources and ensure ranchers and landowners are prepared should NWS reach our state.

Now is the time to accelerate these efforts. TSCRA will continue to do our part, but we also call on all partners to fully implement and expedite USDA’s five-prong plan. Increasing domestic sterile fly production, limiting cattle movement from infested areas of Mexico and strengthening southern border surveillance must remain top priorities to protect the health of the U.S. livestock and wildlife.”

