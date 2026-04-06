TSCRA releases 2025 Annual Report

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 6, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association released its 2025 Annual Report, showcasing the organization’s continued commitment to advancing and protecting the stewards of land and livestock across the Southwest. The report was unveiled March 28 during the Annual Membership Meeting at the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo in Fort Worth.

“I hope as you step back and look at this year you share with me the same pride for what has been done,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Stephen Diebel. “This is such a strong organization, and the work we do has mattered and continues to contribute to a successful industry.”

Key highlights from the report include:

The association’s strong membership, with 1,971 new members joining Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association in 2025, contributing to a total of 27,981 active members.

Success of TSCRA Special Rangers with $12.9 million in stolen property recovered and 6,470 head of cattle recovered through investigations.

Investment in the future of land and livestock stewards through $553,000 awarded by the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program.

The association’s commitment to giving back by distributing $46,000 through the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund to volunteer fire departments supporting disaster response efforts across Texas.

A digital version of the report is available online at tscra.org/2025-tscra-annual-report/ .