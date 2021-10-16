Click here to read the letter.
TSCRA pens open letter to set record straight on price discovery after misguided article by Agribusiness Freedom Foundation
U.S. drought monitor and summary report for October 16
This Week's Drought Summary A long wave trough resulted in seasonal to below-normal temperatures …
Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for October 16
Texas Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Trade activity …
