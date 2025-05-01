TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program application period opens

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 1, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Leadership Development Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering the next generation of land and livestock stewards and leaders, has opened applications for the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program.

This initiative provides financial capital to business owners with a vested interest in the beef value chain. Entrepreneurs in Texas and Oklahoma — including those in cow-calf operations, stocker and feeder programs, packing plants, large animal veterinary clinics and other beef industry sectors — are encouraged to apply.

To qualify for financial assistance, applicants must operate in economically depressed or blighted areas of Texas or Oklahoma and face disadvantages that make obtaining conventional financing challenging.

The TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation Working Grant Program aims to assist individuals in launching, sustaining or expanding their beef-related businesses.

The online application will remain open until May 31, with grantees expected to be announced by August. For complete details, including application guidelines and eligibility criteria, visit tscra.org/leadership-development-foundation.

