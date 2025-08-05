TSCRA helps halt Land Protection Plan for the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has officially withdrawn its Land Protection Plan for the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge, halting all plans to acquire land within the previously proposed boundary. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, alongside the New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association, submitted a formal letter of opposition on the issue to protect private property rights and prevent loss of working agricultural lands and raised concern for the issue with federal legislators. The withdrawal helps ensure ranches in the region remain in production and under local control. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is proud to have played a role in this outcome.

