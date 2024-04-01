TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund continues to accept applications from cattle raisers impacted by wildfires

Ranchers and landowners can apply for financial assistance.



FORT WORTH, Texas (April 1, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) announced applications for financial aid through the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund remain open for those cattle raisers impacted by wildfires in the Texas Panhandle and Western Oklahoma.

The TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting ranchers and landowners impacted by disasters, will distribute financial assistance to reduce the economic burdens incurred by cattle raisers from recent wildfire damages that were not covered through insurance or other means of aid.

“We activated the Disaster Relief Fund within 48 hours of cattle raisers being impacted by wildfires,” said Carl Ray Polk Jr., Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association president. “We’ve received more than 1,300 donations that exceeded $1.3 million to date, with more donations still coming in.”

Ranchers and landowners from disaster-declared counties impacted by recent wildfires are eligible to apply in the open application period. The current application period does not have a set close date, and it will remain open to ensure applicants can access funding. However, individuals are encouraged to apply within the first 60 days of the damage. Applicants are not required to be a member of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association to qualify for aid.

“It’s our goal as an organization, that as long as we have funds available and wonderful people are making these donations, we will get funding to ranchers and landowners in need of financial support,” Polk said.

To apply for funding, individuals must submit an online application detailing loss or damages because of the fires. Applicants should attach documentation, which may include insurance policies and claims, inventory records, photographs and other reports.

Donations continue to be accepted to support ranchers and landowners impacted by this disaster.

To learn more about the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund, including information on how to donate or apply for funds, visit tscra.org/disaster-relief-fund/.

###