TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund awards funding to Texas volunteer fire departments at Fredericksburg Ranch Gathering 

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (October 20, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) today announced the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund approved funding to support volunteer fire departments across the state that assisted in relief efforts amid historic flooding this July in the Texas Hill Country. Available representatives from volunteer fire departments were presented the donation during the TSCRA Fredericksburg Ranch Gathering held Oct. 16 at the Gillespie County Fairgrounds.

The volunteer fire departments, along with TSCRA Special Rangers and other first responders, provided lifesaving assistance in flood-affected communities, locating missing persons and helping stranded residents reach safety.

This funding reflects the association’s ongoing commitment to strengthen disaster response capabilities in rural Texas. Funding replenishes resources and operational costs needed to prepare for future emergencies.

TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund donated to the following volunteer fire departments:

Brady Volunteer Fire Department

Carlsbad Volunteer Fire Department

Cherokee Volunteer Fire Department

Comfort Volunteer Fire Department

Divide Volunteer Fire Department

Dove Creek Volunteer Fire Department

East Concho Volunteer Fire Department

Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department

Hunt Volunteer Fire Department

Ingram Volunteer Fire Department

Lohn Volunteer Fire Department

Mereta Volunteer Fire Department

Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department

Quail Valley Volunteer Fire Department

Richland Springs Volunteer Fire Department

San Saba County Volunteer Fire Department

Sisterdale Volunteer Fire Department

Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department

Voca Volunteer Fire Department

Wall Volunteer Fire Department

Water Valley Volunteer Fire Department

The TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund was established to provide financial assistance to ranchers in Texas and Oklahoma who are victims of a natural disaster and consequentially are financially needy or otherwise distressed. In addition to supporting ranchers, the fund aids first responders and designated groups who contribute to disaster response and recovery.

For more information about the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund or to contribute to ongoing relief efforts, visit tscra.org/disaster-relief-fund.

###