TSCRA director joins South Texas roundtable to address key agricultural issues

AUSTIN, Texas (August 27, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association director Gilly Riojas today participated in a roundtable discussion about agricultural issues hosted by U.S. Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and John Boozman (R-Ark.) in Mission, Texas.

Riojas addressed issues faced by landowners and cattle raisers alike, including delivering a clear message of the need for the Senate to work with the House to pass agriculture and landowner friendly legislation.

Riojas also pointed to the importance of managing fever tick populations along the southern Texas border and the failure of the U.S./Mexico Water Treaty of 1944. Riojas shared how these issues are not just regional and have national implications to the industry and cattle raisers if not addressed and resolved properly.

