TSCRA board passes policy revisions

Resolutions were developed at Policy Conference and voted on at board of directors meeting.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association board of directors met virtually Sept. 28. Among other items of discussion, new policy resolutions and revisions to current positions were on the agenda.

These resolutions were reviewed and voted on by their respective policy committee during the virtual Policy Conference Sept. 10. They were then approved by the resolutions committee at a meeting Sept. 22 before eventually being voted on and passed by the full board. In all, the association’s four policy committees considered almost 50 new or existing policies.

Highlights include:

Each committee passed policies to ensure academic research priorities maintained their place of importance in the association following the dissolution of the agricultural research and education committee last year.

The property rights and tax committee enacted a policy on allocation wells after an issue on the subject arose during the 87th Texas Legislature that would have negatively impacted Texas landowners and royalty owners.

The property rights and tax committee also added a policy on Oklahoma tribal issues following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling with dire consequences for Oklahoma producers.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association regularly sends a solicitation to the full membership asking for members to serve on a policy committee. It’s through this committee participation association members determine the organization’s actions and direct its government relations strategy.

Each committee is responsible for researching, debating and developing positions on issues within the committee’s purview. These policies are brought back before the committee every four years to review and determine if they are still necessary or need revisions.

Additionally, every other year the committee is asked to prioritize policy issues for the committee to focus on. These policy priorities tend to be emerging or troubling issues within the committee’s purview and many are items that need regulatory or statutory changes to protect or better serve cattle producers. The association then focuses resources on those issues.

For a complete list of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association policy, click here.