TSCRA applauds Senate passage of right to farm protection legislation for rural Texas, urges House concurrence

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) President Arthur Uhl today released the following statement in response to the Senate passage of House Bill (HB) 2308:

“Texas cattle raisers are facing mounting pressure and legal challenges across rural parts of the state,” said Uhl. “Bolstering the Texas Right to Farm statute has been, and should continue to be, a top priority of the Texas Legislature to protect our food security, economy, and rural communities. TSCRA thanks Rep. Trent Ashby and his colleagues who authored the bill, and the Senate champion Sen. Charles Perry and co-sponsor Sen. César Blanco.”

Background: