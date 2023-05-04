TSCRA applauds Senate passage of right to farm protection legislation for rural Texas, urges House concurrence

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) President Arthur Uhl today released the following statement in response to the Senate passage of House Bill (HB) 2308:
“Texas cattle raisers are facing mounting pressure and legal challenges across rural parts of the state,” said Uhl. “Bolstering the Texas Right to Farm statute has been, and should continue to be, a top priority of the Texas Legislature to protect our food security, economy, and rural communities. TSCRA thanks Rep. Trent Ashby and his colleagues who authored the bill, and the Senate champion Sen. Charles Perry and co-sponsor Sen. César Blanco.”
Background:
- Rep. Trent Ashby filed HB 2308 Feb. 14, 2023
- HB 2308 was voted out of the Texas House of Representatives April 11, 2023
- The Texas Senate amended and passed HB 2308 May 4, 2023
- HB 2308 now returns to the Texas House of Representatives for them to concur on the Senate amendment