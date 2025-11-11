TSCRA applauds investigation into U.S. largest meat‑packing firms

FORT WORTH, Texas (November 11, 2025) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. today released the following statement after President Donald Trump asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the meatpacking industry over concerns about beef prices:

“Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association appreciates President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) giving renewed attention to longstanding concerns of cattle ranchers by initiating an investigation into the nation’s largest meat‑packing firms. This action will result in more transparency in a highly concentrated sector of the beef supply chain.”

###