TSCRA applauds Governor Abbott’s disaster declaration for potential NWS threat

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 29, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. released the following statement after Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide disaster declaration for the potential New World screwworm threat:

“Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association applauds Gov. Abbott and his team as they ensure Texas is prepared to respond to a potential incursion of New World screwworm. Today’s announcement positions our state to respond appropriately, allowing the Texas Animal Health Commission and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to utilize all available state government resources necessary to combat the pest. Gov. Abbott understands the importance of protecting the U.S. beef supply and it’s clear he is committed to pushing New World screwworm back to the Darién Gap, a milestone Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association continues to prioritize. We are thankful for his leadership and for standing with Texas livestock producers and landowners.”

###