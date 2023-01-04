TSCRA announces 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo student opportunities

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced several student opportunities during the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo including free admission for students, a graduate research poster showcase and a youth photo contest.

Students will receive free admission to the 2023 School for Successful Ranching and Expo by using the code STUDENT when registering at cattleraisersconvention.com. Students must present a student ID at the registration desk on site.

During the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, TSCRA will host a graduate research poster showcase. March 25 at the Fort Worth Convention Center, graduate-level students will have the opportunity to present their research to industry leaders, TSCRA members and affiliates. Graduate students from accredited universities in Texas or Oklahoma are invited to apply to participate. All research posters must relate to the beef industry. Applications are due March 1.

TSCRA will also host a youth photo contest for youth ages 5-18. Contestants can mail their photographs and entry forms to the TSCRA office by March 1. All qualifying entries will be judged at the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

For more information about the showcase and photo contest, visit cattleraisersconvention.com/student-opportunities.

Younger students, ages 5-10, have the opportunity to attend Cow Camp hosted by the Cattle Raisers Museum, Saturday, March 25. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, located at 1600 Gendy Street on the second floor of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.

During Cow Camp, young cattle raisers will get to explore the Cattle Raisers Museum, the National Cowgirl Museum, and the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History as well as participate in fun, hands-on activities throughout the day. Price per child is $35 if registered before February 15, and $45 if registered before March 15th. Registration includes lunch, snacks and camp supplies. Space is limited so early registration is recommended. Camp registrations can be completed when registering for convention at cattleraisersconvention.com.

For more information or questions related to student opportunities at the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo please contact [email protected] or call 817-916-1753.

###