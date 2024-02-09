Time Again to Hit the Polls

By Arthur Uhl, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association president

Once again, election season is upon us. Primary elections for both state and federal candidates take place Tuesday, March 5, across Texas.

Primary elections are important because they determine who will represent Republican and Democratic candidates on the November general election ballot, which ultimately decides who will represent ranchers and landowners across our state and national governments.

It is easy to get lost in the buzz of presidential races during primary elections.

While the presidential seat is exceptionally important, many other important offices are on the ballot, too. In some cases, there is no general election challenger for the fall, so the primary election will determine your legislator. In other cases, there are crowded and contentious races. Whichever it may be, engagement and voting is critical.

At the federal level, there is a crowded field to determine if U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who has served Texas for more than 10 years, will continue to be the Republican candidate or if another will take his place. Also, Republican incumbents and Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association champions like Reps. Tony Gonzales and Monica de la Cruz, face primary challengers.

Similarly, some open seats, like the recently vacated seat of the Chair of Appropriations, Rep. Kay Granger, look to be highly contested races with several candidates looking to replace the veteran representative.

At the state level, the races in the Republican primary are some of the most contentious that our state has seen in a long time. First, there are numerous open seats. Several longtime Representatives in both parties have decided not to seek reelection.

Most of those representatives who chose not to serve for another term have been consistent and stalwart champions for our association. Members like Reps. Andrew Murr, Tracy O. King, Kyle Kacal and Four Price will no longer be serving in Austin. Filling these seats with candidates who will continue their legacy of advocating for ranchers and landowners is critical.

On the other side, many longtime friends of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association face highly competitive primary races to decide who will be the Republican candidate on the November ballot.

No outcome of a primary race can be taken for granted this year. Every vote will matter and have direct consequences for our members and association.

While every vote must be an individual decision dictated by your conscience and judgment, we strongly encourage you to look at our list of endorsed candidates available online at tscra.org/2024primaryelection.

We have carefully researched these candidates. The candidates endorsed by the Cattle Raisers PAC for the March primaries have a demonstrated record or history of supporting Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and our members. We feel they represent the candidates who will best support and stand up for the stewards of the land and members of the beef industry.

Please plan to vote early or join others at the polls March 5.