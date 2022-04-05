Thank You for making the 145th Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo a success

March signifies an important month for the members of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association as more than 3,500 attendees made their way to Cowtown for one of the biggest events of the year, the 145th Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. The event took place March 25-27, 2022, welcoming the smiling faces of attendees enjoying a weekend full of opportunities to learn, network and enjoy good times with fellow cattle raisers.

The Cattle Raisers Expo boasted more than 250 exhibitor booths for attendees to visit. Through the School for Successful Ranching, demonstration area, and new learning lounge, attendees had opportunities to further their industry knowledge with more than 30 hours of educational content. The first-ever Graduate Research Poster Showcase was held and boasted 19 posters from five colleges, giving students the opportunity to present beef-based research initiatives. The event capped off with a keynote session from the former President George W. Bush accompanied by Red Steagall for a fireside chat that left members both laughing and inspired.

Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo is a special time for many people but, most importantly, it was a time for cattle raisers and landowners to come together to support and promote the industry they are most passionate about. This love for the land was seen in the funds raised for various causes during the weekend with $131,000 being raised to support TSCRA youth programs, $196,000 raised for the Special Ranger Foundation, and $65,000 raised and more than $100,000 pledged towards the Disaster Relief Fund.

We want to thank all the cattle raisers, landowners and businesses who gave their time and support in making this event a success! We look forward to welcoming everyone back next year for the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, March 24-26, 2023.

