Texas wildfires continue due to drought conditions and high winds; relief efforts begin

A series of wildfires across Texas began to blaze Thursday, March 17 due to high winds and low humidity in drought-stricken areas. Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) firefighters reported responding to 10 wildfires burning nearly 55,000 acres in numerous locations across the state.

As of Saturday morning, the Eastland Complex Fire burning in Eastland, Brown and Comanche counties remains the most volatile, burning an estimated 45,000 acres at only 15% contained. Evacuation efforts continue for homes and ranches in the area. An unknown number of structures have been lost, in addition to a local Sheriff’s Deputy, Sgt. Barbara Fenley, who passed while evacuating homes.

Fires in Atascosa, Archer, Bee, Blanco, Burr, Coleman, Duval, Jack, Maverick, Mills, Montague, Reagan, Runnels, Starr and Sterling counties burning a combined more than 25,000 acres estimate each over 95% contained.

Relief efforts are in place on-site through numerous agencies, including the assistance of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers.

Donations of feed and supplies can be delivered to the address below from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gorman Milling Company/Red Chain Feeds

1200 E. Townsend

Gorman, Texas 76454

Local Contact:

Luke Fritts

254-485-9193

254-734-2252

Texas AgriLife Extension can also be reached at:

979-314-8200

Donations are currently being accepted through the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s Disaster Relief Fund. The disaster relief program is designed to provide financial assistance to ranchers in Texas and Oklahoma who are victims of a natural disaster and consequentially are financially needy or otherwise distressed. The fund is a 501(c)3 organization and all contributions are tax-deductible.

“The funds will go directly to cattle raisers who need it,” said Hughes Abell, TSCRA president. “The more we collect, the more we can give and the more who can benefit.”

To make a charitable donation, donate through PayPal by clicking here. Applications for relief will be opened later. For more information contact [email protected].