Texas weekly market recap, March 2, 2020

Yearling steers and heifers sold $3 to as much as $10 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate. Feeder and live cattle CME board has continued to take hits all week after volatile stock markets. Slaughter cows and bulls traded mostly $3 to $4 lower. Hay trades were steady. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were 18 20 cents lower on grain sorghum; 15 to 28 cents lower on wheat; and 9 to 11 cents lower on corn.

