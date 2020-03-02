Texas weekly market recap, March 2, 2020

Yearling steers and heifers sold $3 to as much as $10 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate. Feeder and live cattle CME board has continued to take hits all week after volatile stock markets. Slaughter cows and bulls traded mostly $3 to $4 lower. Hay trades were steady. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were 18 20 cents lower on grain sorghum; 15 to 28 cents lower on wheat; and 9 to 11 cents lower on corn.

Click here to read the full report from USDA or see below.

LSWTXRECAP1

/ Market News, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: