Texas weekly cattle auction summary, May 22, 2020

Source: USDA ESMIS | May 22, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady with instances $2 higher. Trade was active on good demand. Thunderstorms moved across the area bringing much needed moisture for those fortunate enough to get it. Supply included 89% feeder cattle (55% steers, 42% heifers, 2% bulls, 1% dairy heifers); 9% slaughter cattle (86% cows, 14% bulls); 2% replacement cattle (28% stock cows, 14% bred cows, 3% bred heifers, 56% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 77%.

Click here to read the full report or see below.