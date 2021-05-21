Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for May 21, 2020

Texas weekly cattle auction summary

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher. Trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. Thunderstorms throughout the first part of the week, dumped several inches of much needed rain, but hampered cattle movement.

Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summary

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers mostly steady to 1.00 higher. Steer calves steady to 4.00 lower. Heifer calves sold 1.00-3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for all classes. Heavy rains fell in some areas of the state this week while other saw very little. However, as the weatherman stated all areas of the state did receive some moisture and more is on the way for the weekend. Feeder markets hung in there this week as both sides of the industry seem to be pulling it back. High grain prices continue to pull feeder futures lower. Slaughter prices held fairly steady despite slaughter rates lagging as packing plants having a difficult time getting animals harvested. Slaughter cows sold steady to 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00-3.00 higher. Packer demand moderate.

