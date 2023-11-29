Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association to bring resources and a voice to south Texas landowners

FORT WORTH, Texas (Nov. 30, 2023) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association presents three upcoming informational events discussing how landowners can leverage property assistance programs and resources throughout the state.

Attendees will hear from attorneys, law enforcement and program experts on how to leverage existing programs for assistance, while also providing a platform for landowners to share their experiences. A free breakfast will be provided to all attendees, member or not.

Scheduled sessions include:

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 9:00 a.m. at Pearsall Livestock Auction, Pearsall

Thursday, Dec. 7, 9:00 a.m. at Karnes County Livestock Exchange, Kenedy

Friday, Dec. 8, 9:00 a.m. at Triple G Livestock Auction, Rio Grande City

Register for Pearsall event: > https://bit.ly/3MNrTK5

Register for Kenedy event: > https://bit.ly/49yNM9L

Register for Rio Grande City event: > https://bit.ly/3R4BuPb

