Calling all industry experts: Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association seeks speakers for 2025 School for Successful Ranching

FORT WORTH, Texas (August 30, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced an open call for speakers for the 2025 School for Successful Ranching, a premiere educational event for the cattle raisers, wildlife managers, landowners and others with a vested interested in the beef industry.

The 2025 School for Successful Ranching is held annually in conjunction with the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo and is scheduled April 11 – 13 in Fort Worth. The 2025 curriculum will explore practical and innovative topics impacting cattle raisers, wildlife managers and landowners.

Interested speakers must apply online before Oct. 1. Applicants are asked to provide an outline of a proposed topic, including presenting speakers for the session. Applicants may submit multiple proposals.

To apply, click here.