Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association names new leadership  

Volunteers elected, appointed during 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.
FORT WORTH, Texas (March 28, 2026) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the oldest and largest livestock association in the Southwest, today elected Stephen Diebel as president during the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.
Diebel, of Victoria, Texas, brings extensive expertise and a proven advocacy track record to his two-year term as TSCRA president. As a fifth-generation rancher, co-owner and manager of Diebel Cattle Company, he is well-positioned to guide the association toward continued growth and success. Diebel was elected as a TSCRA director in 2011 and has served the association in many capacities.
“I’m honored to serve our membership alongside other great association leaders who share the same passion and drive, ensuring our way of life is here for generations to come,” Diebel said.
Diebel succeeds Carl Ray Polk Jr., whose leadership and dedication have been instrumental in driving TSCRA’s mission the last two years.
“On behalf of the association, we extended our appreciation to Carl Ray for his invaluable contribution and care for every member we represent across Texas and the Southwest,” Diebel said.
During the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, the TSCRA Executive Committee met to approve the newest additions to leadership roles for the organization. Dan Gattis of Georgetown was named first vice-president and Wayne Cockrell of College Station was elected as second vice-president.
Nine Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members were newly elected to serve on the TSCRA board of directors:
- Foster Burchett, Jourdanton
- Matthew Crow, Corpus Christi
- Jared Dangelmayr, Muenster
- Sarah Franklin, Pleasanton
- August “Auggie” McCan, Victoria
- Andrew Polk, Lufkin
- Joey Ramirez, Armstrong
- Martha Santos, Laredo
- Fay Fitzsimons Walker, Houston
The association added three members to its executive committee. These individuals include:
- James Henderson, Memphis
- John Malazzo, Caldwell
- Wesley Welch, Lubbock
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association slated new policy committee chairs and vice chairs to serve a two-year term. These include:
Cattle Health & Well-Being Committee
Heath Grigg, Chair Chris Womack, Vice-Chair
Marketing & Transportation Committee
Donnell Brown, Chair Clint Berry, Vice-Chair
Natural Resources & Wildlife Committee
Andrew Polk, Chair Jason Sawyer, Vice-Chair
Property Rights & Tax Committee
James Dudley IV, Chair Anson Howard, Vice-Chair
Parasite Subcommittee
Fredrico Nieto, Chair Edward Bordovsky, Vice-Chair
Water Subcommittee
Jay Evans, Chair Brett Griffith, Vice-Chair
Events & Outreach
Sarah Franklin, Chair Hunter Crow, Vice-Chair
Leadership Development Committee
James Uhl, Chair Carlos Ochoa, Vice-Chair
To learn more about Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and its leadership, visit tscra.org.
###