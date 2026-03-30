Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association names new leadership  

Volunteers elected, appointed during 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

2026-2028 TSCRA officer team. Pictured left to right: Wayne Cockrell, second vice president; Stephen Diebel, president; Dan Gattis, first vice president

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 28, 2026) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the oldest and largest livestock association in the Southwest, today elected Stephen Diebel as president during the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

Diebel, of Victoria, Texas, brings extensive expertise and a proven advocacy track record to his two-year term as TSCRA president. As a fifth-generation rancher, co-owner and manager of Diebel Cattle Company, he is well-positioned to guide the association toward continued growth and success. Diebel was elected as a TSCRA director in 2011 and has served the association in many capacities.

“I’m honored to serve our membership alongside other great association leaders who share the same passion and drive, ensuring our way of life is here for generations to come,” Diebel said.

Diebel succeeds Carl Ray Polk Jr., whose leadership and dedication have been instrumental in driving TSCRA’s mission the last two years.

“On behalf of the association, we extended our appreciation to Carl Ray for his invaluable contribution and care for every member we represent across Texas and the Southwest,” Diebel said.

During the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, the TSCRA Executive Committee met to approve the newest additions to leadership roles for the organization. Dan Gattis of Georgetown was named first vice-president and Wayne Cockrell of College Station was elected as second vice-president.

Nine Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members were newly elected to serve on the TSCRA board of directors:

Foster Burchett, Jourdanton

Matthew Crow, Corpus Christi

Jared Dangelmayr, Muenster

Sarah Franklin, Pleasanton

August “Auggie” McCan, Victoria

Andrew Polk, Lufkin

Joey Ramirez, Armstrong

Martha Santos, Laredo

Fay Fitzsimons Walker, Houston

The association added three members to its executive committee. These individuals include:

James Henderson, Memphis

John Malazzo, Caldwell

Wesley Welch, Lubbock

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association slated new policy committee chairs and vice chairs to serve a two-year term. These include:

Cattle Health & Well-Being Committee

Heath Grigg, Chair Chris Womack, Vice-Chair

Marketing & Transportation Committee

Donnell Brown, Chair Clint Berry, Vice-Chair

Natural Resources & Wildlife Committee

Andrew Polk, Chair Jason Sawyer, Vice-Chair

Property Rights & Tax Committee

James Dudley IV, Chair Anson Howard, Vice-Chair

Parasite Subcommittee

Fredrico Nieto, Chair Edward Bordovsky, Vice-Chair

Water Subcommittee

Jay Evans, Chair Brett Griffith, Vice-Chair

Events & Outreach

Sarah Franklin, Chair Hunter Crow, Vice-Chair

Leadership Development Committee

James Uhl, Chair Carlos Ochoa, Vice-Chair

To learn more about Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and its leadership, visit tscra.org.

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