Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association names new leadership

Volunteers elected, appointed during 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 23, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the oldest and largest livestock association in the Southwest, today elected Carl Ray Polk Jr. as president during the 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

Polk, of Lufkin, Texas, is a respected figure within the industry, bringing extensive expertise and a proven advocacy track record to his two-year term as TSCRA president. As a third-generation rancher and land steward, Polk is well-positioned to steer the association toward continued growth and success.

“When you look back through TSCRA history, it is beyond humbling to be part of this long-standing organization,” Polk said. “I’m honored to serve alongside our leadership, board of directors, committee leaders and volunteers in support of our membership and mission.”

During the 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, the TSCRA Executive Committee met to approve the newest additions to leadership roles for the organization. Stephen Diebel of Victoria was named first vice-president and Dan Gattis of Georgetown was elected as second vice-president.

Four members were elected to the TSCRA Board of Directors. These include: Anson Howard, San Antonio; Michael Sasser, Corpus Christi; Richard Marbach, Victoria; and Ross Thompson, Iowa Park. Three members were elected to the executive committee: Austin Brown III, Beeville; Claudia Scott Wright, Richmond; and James L. Donnell Jr., Fowlerton.

Polk succeeds Arthur Uhl, whose leadership and dedication have been instrumental in driving TSCRA’s mission. On behalf of the association, Polk extended his appreciation to Uhl for his invaluable contributions and wished him continued success in his future endeavors.

“I want to thank Arthur for setting an outstanding example of what a Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association president should stand for,” Polk said. “I hope to uphold many of the examples he’s set.”

To learn more about Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and its leadership, visit tscra.org.

