Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association names new leaders
Volunteers elected, appointed during Cattle Raisers Virtual Convention
FORT WORTH, Texas — During its Cattle Raisers Virtual Convention held via Zoom this week, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced its newly elected leaders. A complete list follows:
- Hughes Abell, Austin, president
- Arthur Uhl III, San Antonio, first vice president
- Carl Ray Polk Jr., Lufkin, second vice president
- Richard Wortham, Austin, honorary vice president
- James Oliver, Ozona, executive committee member
- Gilly Riojas, Hebbronville, executive committee member
- John Zacek, Victoria, executive committee member
- Ron Gill, College Station, honorary director
- Rafe Hargrove, Rotan, honorary director
- Ken Jordan, San Saba, honorary director
- Campbell Burgess, Amarillo, director
- Bret Griffith, Del Rio, director
- James Henderson, Memphis, director
- Jeff Mitchell, Amarillo, director
- Cody Webb, Barnhart, director
- Shelby Horn, Fredericksburg, director
Additionally, the association announced the following appointments for the leadership of its committees, subcommittees and working groups:
Cattle Health and Well-Being Committee
J.D. Cage, Muleshoe (Chair)
Cody Webb, Barnhart (Vice Chair)
Fever Tick Subcommittee
Gilly Riojas, Hebbronville (Chair)
Edward Bordovsky, Riviera (Vice Chair)
Marketing and Transportation Committee
Jody Bellah, Throckmorton (Chair)
Lew Thompson, Pearsall (Vice Chair)
Natural Resources and Wildlife Committee
James Oliver, Ozona (Chair)
James Clement, Kingsville (Vice Chair)
Water Subcommittee
Jay Evans, Dripping Springs (Chair)
Bret Griffith, Del Rio (Vice Chair)
Property Rights and Tax Committee
Brian McLaughlin, Midland (Chair)
James Dudley, Comanche (Vice Chair)
Eminent Domain Working Group
Dan Gattis, Georgetown (Chair)
Clayton Henry, Wichita Falls (Vice Chair)
Association Promotion Committee
Wayne Cockrell, College Station (Chair)
Alan Curry, San Angelo (Vice Chair)
A complete list of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s leadership is available upon request.