Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association leaders participate in wildfire hearings

FORT WORTH (April 4, 2024) – Two Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association leaders gave a voice to Texas ranchers and landowners this week during hearings held by a Texas House Investigative Committee on the Panhandle Wildfires. The hearings explored factors contributing to the largest wildfire in Texas history, the effectiveness of wildfire disaster preparedness and response and coordination between local, state and federal governmental entities.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Directors James Henderson and Joe Leathers both participated in the three-day event held in Pampa.

Henderson, a rancher from Childress, was one of two public members appointed to the committee by Speaker Dade Phelan to serve alongside Chairman Ken King and Reps. Dustin Burrows and Todd Hunter.

Leathers, general manager for the 6666 Ranch and member of the TSCRA Executive Committee, was invited to testify on the impact of these fires on the ranching community. Throughout his testimony, Leathers noted the impact this has on ranchers and landowners.

“We have people coming out of this wildfire that will not be able to come back into ranching,” said Leathers.

Leathers testified that it is incorrect to categorize these wildfires, including many previous wildfires, as a natural disaster. He notes that recent wildfires are the result of human error, including a failure by businesses and industries to maintain and monitor their infrastructure.

Findings from the investigative hearings will be published in a report set to be released in May.

