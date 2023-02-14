Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is offering free admission for agriculture teachers and extension agents to the School for Successful Ranching and Expo at Cattle Raisers Convention

The annual Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo brings ranchers, producers, professionals, and their families together for cattle industry education, engagement and entertainment. This year’s event, March 24-26 in Fort Worth, also provides an opportunity for the industry’s educators to gather, learn and share ideas.

TSCRA believes strongly in the importance of investing in those who are educating the next generation of cattle raisers. The School for Successful Ranching is one of the largest ranching schools in the nation. It attracts hundreds of students and educators to more than 30 hours of education in a unique mix of classroom and hands-on demonstrations from leading experts. Attendees will learn the latest information on animal health, pasture and wildlife management, marketing, and more.

To encourage ag teachers and county extension agents, TSCRA is offering complementary registrations to the School for Successful Ranching and Expo. To receive free admission, ag teachers and county extension agents can email [email protected].