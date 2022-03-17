Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association honors special ranger retirees

Fort Worth, Texas —Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers staff honored four retiring special rangers Jan. 23.

Special Ranger Hal Dumas retired after 28 years serving District 2, as the Region 5 supervisor. With more than 24 years of service to TSCRA, Special Ranger Troy McKinney retired from District 11 in Region 6. Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson retired from District 14 as the Region 6 supervisor after 28 years as a special ranger. Lastly, after 33 years with TSCRA, Special Ranger Dean Bohannon has retired from District 7.

Scott Williamson, Executive Director of Law, Brand and Inspection Service, could not emphasize enough the skill and dedication these men demonstrated during their time as special rangers.

“It is an honor to have served with these talented men of high integrity, who always remained dedicated to TSCRA,” he said. “They have influenced and mentored every special ranger, their investigative and institutional knowledge branded the future success of our special rangers. With great appreciation, they will always remain a part of our TSCRA and special ranger family.”