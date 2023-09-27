Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association concludes 2023 Policy Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas (Sept. 27, 2023) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today concluded its 2023 Policy Conference, bringing together the association’s Board of Directors, Executive Committee and four policy committees that all contribute to the future of the cattle industry.

“The 2023 Policy Conference was a tremendous success,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Arthur Uhl. “Bringing together cattle raisers is a core mission of our association and we value this time that our members can discuss issues of importance to landowners.”

Members voted on new and expiring policies during the meeting and passed a new strategic plan that provides direction to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association through 2029.

The meeting included a recap of the 88th Texas Legislature Regular Session, where Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association advanced policy priorities including Right to Farm, truth in labeling for alternative proteins and landowner liability legislation. Also included was a discussion of the propositions on the November ballot affecting agriculture.

“A number of constitutional amendments are on the ballot this November, including Proposition 1, that establishes the Right to Farm statute within the Texas Constitution,” said Uhl. “We walked away realizing there is more work to be done and that begins with getting out to vote in a few short weeks.”

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association represents 26,000 cattle raisers in the Southwest. To learn more about the association and its legislative efforts, visit TSCRA.org.

