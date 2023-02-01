Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announces summer 2023 internship opportunities

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is now accepting applications for summer 2023 internship programs.

TSCRA internship programs offer one-of-a-kind opportunities for students to network with stakeholders throughout the beef industry and gain valuable experience while working alongside TSCRA staff and leadership. All experiences are paid and offer hands-on opportunities to play an active role in association happenings. Summer 2023 opportunities include:

TSCRA Fort Worth Internship : Summer-long internship in Fort Worth for students interested in experiencing a wide range of opportunities including administration, communications, education, events, membership and more

: Summer-long internship in Fort Worth for students interested in experiencing a wide range of opportunities including administration, communications, education, events, membership and more TSCRA Government Relations Internship: Summer-long internship in Austin for students interested in learning how TSCRA represents livestock producers at the Texas Capitol

Emily Lochner, the association’s executive director of engagement and education, said this is an incredible program that exposes students to careers in agriculture.

“We believe strongly in the importance of engaging young leaders in the cattle industry,” Lochner said. “These internship programs allow students to be fully integrated into TSCRA and gain a broad industry perspective, while providing valuable insight to a career in agriculture.”

Applications to the summer 2023 internship opportunities are due March 17, 2023. Additional details including submission instructions are accessible at https://tscra.org/who-we-are/employment/.

