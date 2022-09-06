Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announces spring 2023 internship opportunities

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced the application window for its spring 2023 internship programs is now open.

These unique internship programs provide opportunities for students to work alongside Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association staff and industry leaders. Students will expand their network and develop transferable skills in administration, education and events, association marketing, and more. Opportunities include:

TSCRA Spring 2023 Internship : Semester-long internship in Fort Worth providing opportunities across administration, education, events, marketing, and more

: Semester-long internship in Fort Worth providing opportunities across administration, education, events, marketing, and more TSCRA Government Affairs Internship : Semester-long internship in Austin for students with a specific interest in public policy

: Semester-long internship in Austin for students with a specific interest in public policy 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo Internship: Internship held March 21-26 in Fort Worth to support the largest and oldest event for cattlemen and women in the state.

Emily Lochner, the association’s executive director of engagement and education, said this is an amazing program that exposes students to careers in agriculture.

“We understand the importance of opportunities to engage young leaders in our industry,” Lochner said. “This internship program equips students with skillsets that are applicable across any career, while also opening their eyes to opportunities for careers in agriculture.”

Applications to the spring 2023 internship opportunities are due Sept. 30, 2022. Additional details including submission instructions are accessible at https://tscra.org/who-we-are/employment/.