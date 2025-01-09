Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announces partnership with Higginbotham

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 9, 2025) – Cattle Raisers Insurance, a full-service insurance brokerage and wholly owned subsidiary of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association – the largest livestock association in the Southwest – today announced a partnership with Higginbotham, the largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firm headquartered in Texas. The two industry leaders will deliver unmatched solutions for ranchers, landowners and businesses across the region.

This partnership opens the door to expanded resources, industry expertise and new opportunities for growth.

“Cattle Raisers Insurance was created to ensure ranchers and landowners have access to great coverage, now we can better deliver that alongside one of the largest independent insurance firms in the country,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. “Higginbotham has a great team that understands the needs of ranchers and landowners and we are thrilled to work together in this new partnership.”

“With deep roots in Texas, Higginbotham and TSCRA share a commitment to bring solutions, resources and advocacy to Texas ranchers,” said Mary Russell, president of Higginbotham’s Private Clients Services. “This collaboration offers vital insurance services and will allow us to build stronger, sustainable solutions for clients and members.”

Together, Cattle Raisers Insurance and Higginbotham’s farm and ranch insurance specialists will provide comprehensive, affordable insurance solutions for coverage associated with land use, animal mortality, liability claims, vehicle liability and more.

About Cattle Raisers Insurance

Cattle Raisers Insurance is a full-service insurance brokerage dedicated to providing a wide range of tailored insurance solutions for businesses and individuals in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Established in 1977 by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the brokerage was created to address the unique needs of ranchers and rural communities. Offering health, life, property and other essential insurance products, Cattle Raisers Insurance combines industry expertise with a deep understanding of the challenges faced by ranchers, their families and employees. Learn more at www.cattleraisersinsurance.com.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single-source solution for insurance, risk management, financial and HR/employee benefits services. The employee-owned firm was established in 1948 and today ranks by revenue as the nation’s 20th-largest independent insurance brokerage. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Higginbotham serves businesses and individuals through locations across the nation. The firm specializes in tailoring programs to meet each client’s unique needs, and it stands by those programs with its Day Two Services®, which provide proactive customer support through the life of each policy.

###