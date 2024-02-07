Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announces inaugural Giving Day

TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation to support high school, collegiate and young professionals

FORT WORTH, Texas (February 7, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the oldest and largest livestock association in the Southwest, today announced it will hold its first-ever Giving Day Feb. 15.

The 24-hour fundraising effort is scheduled in conjunction with the association’s founding date and will raise funds to support the Special Ranger Foundation and the newly established Leadership Development Foundation.

“The generosity of ranchers and landowners can be transformative,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Arthur Uhl. “Charitable gifts allow TSCRA and its supporting foundations the ability to continue to support TSCRA law enforcement efforts and the next generation of ranchers and landowners.”

Each charitable entity supports TSCRA’s mission to advance and protect stewards and land of the Southwest. These entities include:

Special Ranger Foundation – Special rangers annually conduct more than 1,000 investigations and recoup more than $5 million recovered or accounted for livestock and property. The Special Ranger Foundation serves as the sole provider for all the essential equipment and training needed by special rangers to protect those involved in agriculture.

Leadership Development Foundation – The Leadership Development Foundation, launched Feb. 2024, benefits future generations of land and livestock stewards and leaders. The programs and resources provide education, professional development and financial assistance to both students and emerging cattle raisers.

Feb. 15, 1877, holds a significant meaning to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. This date marks the anniversary of when TSCRA was founded by forty cattlemen committed to combatting the rise of cattle theft and crime across the Southwest. Today, TSCRA celebrates 147 years.

“While our association has expanded to embrace the future, we continue to remain true to our core values,” Uhl said. “Well-supported charitable entities like these help fulfill the mission of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and I encourage those who are able to lend their financial support.”

To donate, visit www.tscra.org/givingday2024.