Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announces 2025 Young Cattlemen’s Conference opportunities

FORT WORTH, Texas (July 1, 2024) ­– Today, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the largest and oldest livestock association in the Southwest, opened the application window for the 2025 National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Young Cattlemen’s Conference.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association will select up to three applicants to attend the summer 2025 conference. Applicants must be 25 to 50-year-old active, good standing members of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

The Young Cattlemen’s Conference is hosted by National Cattlemen’s Beef Association in partnership with state affiliates. Nominees from across the U.S. attend the 8-day day program, set for June 2025, focused on developing young leaders in the beef industry.

Program attendees will travel to Denver, Nebraska, Ohio and Washington, D.C. Producers and professionals will better their understanding of all segments of the industry while expanding their professional network.

The Young Cattlemen’s Conference has been a proven success in developing beef industry leaders with more than 1,000 graduates from the program.

Applications are due Aug. 1, 2024. Interviews will be held Sept. 21, 2024, in Boerne, during the Young Cattle Raisers Clay Shoot and Dinner. Additional details including submission instructions are accessible here.

###