Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries September 10

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded mostly steady. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Temperatures remain summer-like despite it being September. Pastures are in good shape from recent rain last week.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Numbers lightly tested as some sales closed (Oklahoma City, OKC West Cow sale, and Tulsa) for the Labor Day Holiday. Feeder steers and steer calves 3.00-5.00 lower. Feeder heifers unevenly steady. Heifer calves 3.00-6.00 lower. Demand moderate as cattle futures continued to decline much of the week. Slaughter cows sold mostly steady, except Breaker cows 2.00-3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls steady. Packer demand moderate.