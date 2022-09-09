Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for September 9

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Trade activity was moderate on good demand. Cooler temperatures in the mornings has fall in the air across the panhandle. Supply included: 80% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 38% Heifers, 3% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 15% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (31% Stock Cows, 46% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 22% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 52%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: All classes light tested as all Monday sales and one Tuesday sale, closed for the Labor Day holiday. Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves sold mostly steady. Rains last week followed by warm, sunny days has pastures greening up nicely, though probably too late as far as hay is concerned. Slaughter cows sold 3.00-4.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 2.00 lower. Demand moderate for slaughter cows and bulls. Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 44% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (78% Bred Cows, 22% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 57%.