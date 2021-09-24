Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for September 24

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady to 2.00 higher. Trade activity was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Fall is in the air with cooler temperatures in the mornings. Calves that are weaned and vaccinated are heavily sought after to turn out on winter wheat pastures.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold steady to 3.00 higher, most advance over 800 lbs. Feeder heifers sold mostly steady. Steer calves steady to 5.00 lower. Heifer calves 1.00-3.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle and calves. More new crop calves on the move to market and these calves seeing limited demand. Slaughter cows and bulls sold 1.00-2.00 lower with moderate to good demand. Farmers have been busy sowing wheat and rain is desperately needed in many areas of the state.