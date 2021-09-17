Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for September 17

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 lower. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week’s light test: Feeder steers sold 1.00-4.00 lower. Feeder heifers 5.00-10.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Cattle futures continue to lag especially on the feeder side. Slaughter cattle cash prices held mainly steady, however USDA’s Boxed Beef prices continued to decline and thru Thursday, posted another week loss of 10.00. Steer calves steady to 2.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to 5.00 lower. Demand light to moderate as many sales noted increased numbers of short or un-weaned calves. The Oklahoma Mesonet is showing over 50 percent of the state in abnormally dry conditions and over 10 percent going into the moderate drought levels. Forecasts continue to show warm dry conditions for the near future but a slight chance of rain for next week with cool, fall like temperatures coming. Slaughter cow numbers increased drastically with these dry conditions and the fall culling season is on. Slaughter cows sold steady to 1.00 lower. Slaughter bulls sold steady. Several sales had increased numbers of middle aged, bred cows coming to town.