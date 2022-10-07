Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for October 7

Texas

Compared to last week: Yearlings were not well tested but mostly steady. Steer and heifer calves sold 4.00 to 10.00 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate. Rain in the area brought cooler temperatures, and caused a wide price gap between weaned and non-weaned. Slaughter cows and bulls were 2.00 to 6.00 lower. Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (68% Steers, 28% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (50% Stock Cows, 47% Bred Cows, 4% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to 4.00 lower. Demand moderate to good. Steer and heifer calves 3.00-6.00. Demand moderate for calves. Markets finished higher at the end of the week as cattle futures moved higher and slaughter cattle prices moved higher. Weather remains dry but finally some rain is in the forecast for the next several days with more fall like temperatures. slaughter cows at 4.00-8.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 5.00-7.00 lower. Supply included: 81% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 41% Heifers, 8% Bulls); 17% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (80% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 18% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 43%.