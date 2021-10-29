Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for October 29

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves sold steady to 5.00 higher, some feeder cattle up to 7.00 higher. Demand mostly moderate to good with active demand. Cooler temperatures moved in, but with it came very high winds and this did deter movement of livestock in some areas. Slaughter cattle prices advanced after many weeks at steady and this encouraged more cash trade on the week.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers under 800 lbs sold steady to 3.00 higher; over 800 lbs 4.00-8.00 higher. Feeder heifers mostly steady to 3.00 higher, advance over 800 lbs. Steer and heifer calves sold mostly 2.00-5.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle as numbers of feeders continue to dwindle. Heavier weights seeing much of the demand as higher cost of gains is making it cheaper to buy the weight than to put it on. Demand very good for calves this week. Recent rain has helped wheat pastures and farmers will be looking to turn out calves on wheat soon. Temperatures have turned to more fall-like but will be flirting with some winter type weather by next week. Slaughter cows sold 1.00- 2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 lower. Packer demand moderate. Numbers of cows at auction markets continue to run large. Culling continues with several old thin cows on offer.