Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for October 16

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold 1.00-5.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Steer calves 1.00-5.00 higher. Heifer calves sold steady to 5.00 lower. Demand moderate for calves with most action on longer weaned calves. Cattle futures traded higher, however once again we continue in the stagnant steady trade when it comes to the negotiated cash cattle trade. Boxed beef prices finally found a bottom and seemed to turn around this week. Several different rain systems moved across the state this past week and temperatures finally in the more normal fall temperatures. The fall cull season is upon us with several low dressing lean fleshed cows in the mix. Numbers of cows coming to market once again big at reported auctions.