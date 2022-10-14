Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Oct. 14

Texas

Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher, with most increases seen on yearlings. Trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. There remains a wide price spread for weaned and vaccinated calves versus their counterparts as buyers try to avoid sickness in the Fall months. Slaughter cows and bulls were mostly 2.00 to 5.00 lower. Supply included: 78% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 41% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 19% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (69% Stock Cows, 22% Bred Cows, 9% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 37%.

Oklahoma

Feeder steers and heifers steady to 3.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 2.00 lower. Heifer calves mostly steady. Demand moderate for all classes. Though feeder numbers are light, uncertainty looms of higher break evens. Grain prices are extremely volatile and hay supplies are limited creating very high prices. Other feedstuffs such has cotton are limited as well due to the drought. Parts of the state did see some moisture this past week, but not sure if it was too little too late where wheat pasture is concerned. Another chance is in the forecast for the weekend, along with cooler temperatures. Slaughter cows sold steady to2.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00 higher. Packer demand moderate as cow numbers continue large. Supply included: 82% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 41% Heifers, 8% Bulls); 16% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (9% Stock Cows, 77% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 12% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 43%.