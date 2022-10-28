Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Oct. 28

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 higher. Trade was moderate to active on good demand. Winter wheat pastures are turning green after recent rain, which is a relief after the summer drought. Slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (65% Steers, 31% Heifers, 3% Bulls, 1% Dairy Heifers); 10% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (85% Stock Cows, 11% Bred Cows, 4% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 59%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and steer calves 2.00-5.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Heifer calves 1.00-3.00 higher, instance of 10.00 higher on lighter weights. Demand very good this week for all classes. Rains across the state has definitely lightened the mood, though more rain is needed. Cash slaughter cattle prices improved once again and moved to the 150.00 mark in the South. Slaughter cows sold steady to 3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold 2.00 lower. Cow numbers slowly beginning to come down at area auctions. Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 44% Heifers, 6% Bulls, 1% Dairy Heifers); 15% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (18% Stock Cows, 69% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs, 2% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 42%.