Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for November 12

Texas

Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good, especially on pre-conditioned yearlings. The area remains unseasonably warm and dry.

Oklahoma

Special Note: For NASS: This week: 4,662 cows and bulls sold with 69 percent going to packers; Last week: 3,376 head sold with 72 percent going to packers; Last Year: 4,550 head sold with 54 percent going to packers.



Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00-4.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 lower. Demand good for feeder cattle as cash slaughter cattle prices continue to improve. Steer calves 2.00-9.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 2.00 higher. Demand very good for calves. Timely rains and warm weather has made for good wheat pasture. Some producers beginning to turn cattle out. Though high wheat prices may deter some of that wheat grazing. Slaughter cows sold steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 4.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good.