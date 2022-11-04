Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Nov. 4

Texas

Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves sold 2.00 to 10.00 higher. Yearlings were mostly steady. Trade was fairly active on good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls were steady to 3.00 higher. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 44% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (58% Stock Cows, 32% Bred Cows, 10% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 50%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00-3.00 higher. Feeder heifers mostly steady. Demand good for the limited numbers of feeder cattle. Steer calves 5.00-15.00 higher. Heifer calves 2.00-4.00 higher. Demand good and improved for calves as rains moved across the state. More rain is expected but mainly for the Eastern side of the state. Drought continues for most of the state. Slaughter cows1.00-2.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold 2.00 higher. Demand good for cows as these numbers begin to get somewhat lighter. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 39% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 14% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (6% Stock Cows, 78% Bred Cows, 10% Bred Heifers, 6% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 42%.