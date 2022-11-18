Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Nov. 18

Texas

Compared to last week: Yearlings steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Calves under 600 lbs sold 1.00 to 8.00 lower. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls were steady. Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 46% Heifers, 4% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 10% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (55% Stock Cows, 30% Bred Cows, 14% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 41%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and steer calves steady. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to 4.00 lower. Demand moderate to good. Unseasonably cool temps, rain and snow moved across the state this week, however not enough to hurt movement of cattle. Numbers continue to move thru area auctions as winter feed supplies remain a concern. Slaughter cattle prices improved late in the week as future prices moved higher and numbers of finished cattle remain tight. Slaughter cows sold steady to 1.00 lower. Slaughter bulls steady. Packer demand moderate to good as cow numbers begin to decline some. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 40% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (8% Stock Cows, 75% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 16% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 44%.