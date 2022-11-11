Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Nov. 11

Texas

Compared to last week: Yearling steers and heifers were steady to 2.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves were 3.00 to 10.00 higher depending on weaned and vaccination status. Trade activity was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Larger discounts were noted for unweaned or short weaned calves as a cold front with the possibility of snow and freezing temperatures are forecasted to move into the region over the weekend and into next week. Supply included: 65% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 42% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 32% Slaughter Cattle (98% Cows, 2% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (70% Stock Cows, 27% Bred Cows, 3% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 46%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 3.00 lower. Steer calves steady, except 300-400 lbs. 2.00-5.00 higher. Feeder heifers 1.00-4.00 higher. Heifer calves sold 1.00-5.00 higher. Demand moderate for feeder cattle as cattle futures sold off earlier in the week and slaughter cattle prices failed to move higher. Demand good for calves following some much needed moisture. Slaughter cows and bulls sold mostly steady. Packer demand moderate. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 39% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (4% Stock Cows, 86% Bred Cows, 3% Bred Heifers, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 41%.