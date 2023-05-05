Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for May 5

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold unevenly steady. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls traded steady. Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 49% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (78% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 15% Cow-Calf Pairs, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 73%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly steady. Steer calves 4.00-8.00 higher. Feeder heifers and heifer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good.. Nice beneficial rains fell across the state, with up to 3 inches in some areas. Slaughter cows. 2.00-4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold steady. Demand good for cows. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 47% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (7% Stock Cows, 56% Bred Cows, 11% Bred Heifers, 25% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 62%.