Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for May 27

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to2.00 higher. Stocker calves sold with a much higher undertone on good demand. Most of the trading area received over an inch of rain to benefit local summer pastures that are suffering from the drought. Supply included: 81% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 39% Heifers, 3% Bulls, 1% Dairy Heifers); 15% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (62% Stock Cows, 8% Bred Cows, 30% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 44%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00-3.00 lower. Feeder heifers1.00-3.00 higher. Steer calves 2.00-8.00 lower. Heifer calves mostly steady. Demand moderate for most all classes. The drought conditions did improve some as rains fell in most all areas of the state this past week. Up to 9 3/4 inches of rain fell in some areas though Western Oklahoma only in the up to 1 or 2 inch rain totals. Never-the-less it was welcomed. More rain is in the forecast for late next week. The warm, windy weather has wheat pastures maturing quickly and harvest will begin soon or after we dry up enough to get in the field. Slaughter cows sold steady. Slaughter bulls1.00-2.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good. Supply included: 91% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (45% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 51% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 67%.